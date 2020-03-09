Nuapada: In a major crackdown, the police claimed to have busted an inter-district gang of dacoits and arrested four men in Nuapada district late Saturday night.

A case was registered under relevant Sections of IPC and the accused were produced in a court. The identities of the accused have not been revealed by the police as it may hamper the investigation. Among the valuables recovered from them are Rs 1.3 lakh in cash, gold and silver ornaments and 23 mobile phones.

Police said the men were arrested when they had assembled at an abandoned building here to commit burglary. Police arrested four of them while a few others managed to escape.

PNN