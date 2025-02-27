Noida: Maha Kumbh, a significant festival in Indian culture and faith, attracts millions of devotees who seek spiritual purification by bathing in the holy Ganga. This time, its influence was also seen in a society in Greater Noida West, where residents experienced the essence of Maha Kumbh uniquely on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Manish Tripathi, a society resident, returned after taking a holy dip at Maha Kumbh and was welcomed especially by fellow residents. Many devotees believed touching Manish after his sacred bath in the Ganga would bring them virtue. For them, this was not just an act of faith but also a unique way to feel connected to the spiritual significance of Maha Kumbh.

Moved by the devotion of his fellow residents, Manish poured the sacred Gangajal he had brought from Maha Kumbh into the society’s swimming pool. On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, residents took a dip in the pool, believing it to be as sacred as bathing in the Ganges, and experienced the spiritual benefits of the holy ritual. Many devotees expressed their faith that this symbolic bath would bring them the same divine blessings as an actual dip in the Ganga during Maha Kumbh.

Someone brought water from Sangam from Prayagraj Maha Kumbh🔱 People of the society poured it into the swimming pool. Now everyone is taking a dip in the pool. This video is from ATS society in Noida.🕉️ pic.twitter.com/BzqnZD3zBs — The Delhi Dialogues (@DelhiDialogues6) February 24, 2025

The residents shared that while they were unable to visit Maha Kumbh themselves, this initiative allowed them to partake in the holy experience. One resident remarked that although travelling to Maha Kumbh wasn’t possible, adding Ganga water to the swimming pool made it feel like they had taken a dip in the sacred river.

This special ritual on the holy day of Maha Shivratri created an unforgettable spiritual moment for the devotees. In this way, the residents of Cherry County not only celebrated Maha Shivratri with devotion but also experienced the essence of the holy bath on the final day of Maha Kumbh.