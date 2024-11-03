New Delhi: In the wake of Mumbai police seeking extradition of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s younger brother Anmol, the external affairs ministry Saturday said these matters come under legal domain and so action will be taken under established procedures.

The proposal was sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs after the US authorities informed Mumbai police about his presence in their country, a senior police official said in Mumbai Saturday.

Anmol Bishnoi has been named as an accused in some high-profile crimes, including the Baba Siddique murder case.

“You spoke about Anmol Bishnoi. Investigation is underway. Probe is in progress. These matters come under legal domain. And, since these things come under legal domain, so under established procedures, action will be taken on this issue,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters in Delhi.

He was asked if the US has shared any details on the brother of Lawrence Bishnoi for extradition.

Last month, the Mumbai police’s crime branch moved the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court here stating that it intends to “initiate the extradition procedure of fugitive criminal Anmol Bishnoi”.

It filed an affidavit “for further necessary action”, which was allowed by the special court.

The Mumbai police have sent the proposal for Anmol Bishnoi’s extradition to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which will then be forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the police official said.

Both Lawrence and Anmol Bishnoi, who hail from Fazilka in Punjab, have been named as wanted accused in the April 14 firing incident outside the Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area.

PTI