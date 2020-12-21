Koraput: A huge cache of ganja (close to 200kg) was seized Monday in Ghodabeda area under Machhakund police limits in the Koraput district of Odisha. Personnel of the Machhakund police found the contraband which they found hidden in two cars. Police were carrying out routine checks when they intercepted the two cars and seized ganja worth Rs 20 lakh. Two persons were arrested in this connection. The identities of the two arrested has not been disclosed as investigations are still on.

The cannabis was being transported from the district to states like Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, police sources said. Investigations are on to find out about the others who are involved in the case.

Earlier Koraput police seized nearly 500 kg of ganja worth around Rs 75 lakh December 12.

PNN