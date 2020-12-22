Jagatsinghpur: A huge cache of ganja was seized Tuesday from Gopalpur area under Balikuda block in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha.

Personnel of the Excise department flying squad found the contraband weighing close to 100 kg hidden in a vehicle. Market value of the ganja is estimated to be Rs 5 lakh, a source in the department said.

Two persons were arrested in this connection. The arrested people have been identified as Ashok Prusti (25) and Prakash Behera both belonging to Balipatna police station limits.

The cannabis was being transported from the district to the other districts of the state such as Balasore. Investigations are on to trace involvement of others in the racket.

Earlier December 21, Koraput police seized nearly 200 kg ganja worth around 20 lakh.

PNN