Chhatrapur: Ganjam collector Vijay Amruta Kulange Wednesday asked all business establishments in the district to maintain contact diaries of the customers visiting them.

According to Kulange, the shopkeepers will need to note address, name and phone numbers of the customers coming to their establishments. Besides, wearing masks and gloves during business hours have been made mandatory for the shopkeepers.

The collector has also directed the shopkeepers to ensure two-metre distance between customers while purchasing essential commodities from the shop.

“From now the shopkeepers will put a ‘No Mask, No Goods’ board In front of their shops,” Kulange said.

“All shopkeepers will follow social distancing norms. Use mask & gloves. Sanitizer for customers. Circle for 2 m distancing. No mask no goods Board. Most important to maintain CONTACT DIARY for customer. Otherwise shop will be fined with Rs 1,000 & sealed,” the collector wrote on Twitter.

Notably, Ganjam has highest number of coronavirus positive cases in the state with 210 cases as of Wednesday afternoon.

PNN