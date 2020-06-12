Chhatrapur: Amid coronavirus outbreak, Ganjam district administration Friday banned mass congregations, putting up swings and other traditional games associated with Raja festival.

Ganjam collector Vijay Amruta Kulange issued an order in this regard Friday.

The collector said the restrictions would remain in place from June 11 to 16. During this period, organising any events or sponsoring organisations for these types of gatherings are not allowed.

While garment shops, stationery stores and other stores dealing in essential commodities will remain open from 7am to 7pm, other non-essential shops have been allowed to operate between 7am to 2pm. These restrictions will stay in force till June 16.

Stringent action as per the law will be taken against any people found to be violating the order, Kulange said.