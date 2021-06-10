Buguda: With several reports suggesting Covid-19 third wave to affect youngsters to a large degree, Ganjam administration has launched a health screening drive to monitor the health of the children in the district.

Following the direction of collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, Anganwadi workers, health workers and ASHA workers are visiting door-to-door in panchayats of Buguda block and taking readings of oxygen level of children, temperature and Covid symptoms, if they have any.

The grassroot workers covered Arakhpur, Balipadar and Pangidi panchayats of Buguda block Thursday. The door-to-door inspection is being carried out with strict adherence to all Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government, it was learnt.

According to a source, the drive will continue for next three months. Collector Kulange has directed officials to take special care of symptomatic children and to ensure that such children do not get deprived of wholesome diet.

The drive is being managed by Berhampur Municipal Commissioner (BeMC) in areas under BeMC and BDOs in block levels.

In case of children with mild symptoms such as cough, sore throat and breathing issues, the teams visiting door-to-door are advising their parents and guardians to start their treatment while keeping them in isolation. The parents and guardians are asked to keep in touch with doctors and concerned officers and take care of their children as advised.

Meanwhile, Kulange has asked concerned officials to shift symptomatic children to nearby hospitals.

PNN