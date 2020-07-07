Chhatrapur: The Ganjam district administration Tuesday declared a four-day-long shutdown in some of the urban areas in the district. The district administration will start door-to-door health surveillance of the residents from Wednesday.

The shutdown will be enforced from Wednesday. The administration will declare the names of the urban areas later in the day today.

Meanwhile, the district administration received rapid antigen test kits Tuesday following which officials of the health department will begin large-scale COVID-19 testing of the residents in the district.

The health screening teams will visit door to door in the district with oximeter.

District collector Vijay Amruta Kulange again requested the denizens to inform anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, ANM and COVID monitors, if they have any COVID-19 like symptoms.

Warning the shopkeepers, Kulange said, “Shopkeepers will be fined with Rs 5,000 and closure of shop for 15 days on first violation of COVID social distancing norms. On second violation, FIR with closure of shop will be forced for one month”.

Kulange further added that no vehicle movement is allowed in the district except for agriculture, goods and healthcare services.

