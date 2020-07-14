Chhatrapur: Amid rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Ganjam district, the district administration Tuesday started eight fever clinics in Berhampur city.

The clinics are situated at Aska Road, Aaga Sahi, Baikunthanagar, Good shed Road, Khodasingi, Ambapua, Uttaramukhi and NST Road.

The hospitals will be open from 8:00 am to 12:00pm every day, even during the weekend shutdown period.

The patients with fever and flu-like symptoms can come to the hospital to take advice of the doctors. They can also take medical opinions regarding COVID-19 symptoms from the hospital.

The district administration, however, has sealed 18 entry points of both Berhampur and Chhatrapur city area in the district.

Health workers, police personnel, government officials and vehicles carrying essential commodities will be allowed to cross the borders of both the cities, a source in the administration said.

Meanwhile, the five-day shutdown which was continuing in 18 urban areas since July 9 was lifted Tuesday.

“Shops dealing with essential commodities in the district will remain open from 6:00am to 4:00pm. Locals and shopkeepers have been asked to maintain proper social distancing during the operation of the business,” a district administration official said.

