Ganjam: In an attempt to minimise risk of COVID-19 outbreak in the district given its high migrant worker population, Ganjam district collector Vijay Amruta Kulange Thursday launched a door to door health check campaign.

According to the district administration, primary school teachers and anganwadi workers started touring the district Thursday enquiring about the health condition of the family members there.

The block has 15 panchayats and over the next three days these teachers and anganwadi workers will cover all the villages in these panchayats, it was learnt. The administration plans to reach out to 40 lakh people from 7 lakh families during the said period.

Ganjam block development officer Jyoti Shankar Roy, who is monitoring the entire programme, visited Huma village Thursday and inquired about people’s health condition, visiting door to door. He asked the villagers to unhesitatingly report to the district administration if any of them develops symptoms of COVID-19.

When contacted, BDO Roy said, “Three ambulances have been kept ready 24X7. If we receive information about anyone showing COVID-19 symptoms, they will be brought to hospitals in these ambulances for a detailed health checkup.”