Chhatrapur: Following multiple reports of clashes and attempts at escaping quarantine, Ganjam district administration has stepped up efforts to monitor the security at quarantine centres across the district.

According to a source, there are 17,244 returnees housed in 268 quarantine centres across the district.

The district administration has been monitoring the centres through local police on a regular basis.

According to sources, reports are being sent to Ganjam police SP on a daily basis, by the local police stations. After reviewing the reports, necessary steps are being taken.

“Tight security arrangements have been made by local police outside all quarantine centres in the district. I have appealed the inmates to maintain peace and order,” Ganjam SP Brijesh Kumar Rai said.