Chhatrapur: A woman who is a resident of Gangpur-1 under this block is all praise for the Ganjam district administration. Officials have come to her assistance helping her to avail treatment of her son who suffers from a serious disease.

Namita Karan takes her 10-year-old son regularly to the SCB Medical College in Cuttack for treatment. So when lockdown was imposed she was worried. She did not know what to do and also realised that missing the monthly treatment would be harmful for her son.

Explaining her plight to the local administration, Namita managed to obtain a pass to travel to Cuttack. However she did not have the financial ability to hire a private vehicle.

Finding no way out, Namita then, with the help of a neighbour approached Ganjam District collector Vijay Amruta Kulange and sought assistance from him. Kulange was very proactive and assured Namita of all possible help.

Kulange then directed Chhatrapur Sub-Collector Priya Ranjan Prusty to do provide financial support to Namita. The latter gave Namita an aid of Rs 10,000 from the Red Cross fund. A relieved Namita managed to hire an ambulance and take her son for treatment to Cuttack.

“Without the help from the district administration, I wouldn’t have been able to continue with my son’s treatment. Words cannot express the gratitude I owe to the District Collector and the Sub-Collector,” said Namita.

PNN