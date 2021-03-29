Chhatrapur: In view of rising cases of COVID-19, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange Monday asked sarpanchs, Zilla Parishad members and other officials to request those staying outside Ganjam to not visit the district.

At a time when the virus has already made a comeback, people in Ganjam district don’t seem to be serious. In markets and other crowded places, people are reportedly throwing the guidelines to the wind.

With an objective of finding out a solution to tackle the present situation, the Ganjam district administration convened an important meeting Monday. Collector Kulange attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Kulange requested the district’s people who are staying outside not to come to the district to take part in the Maa Tara Tarini Yatra. If they come to the district, chances are high that they will put their family members in danger and at the same time cause trouble for others.

Those who are coming to the district due to health issues or any other unavoidable works, it is mandatory for them to come with COVID-19 reports.

PNN