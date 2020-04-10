Chhatrapur: To keep a vigil on lockdown violators, the Ganjam administration has decided to install CCTV cameras and deploy magistrates at all entry points to the district.

Sources said that District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has asked the administration to keep a close watch on all vehicles entering the district. They informed that drivers and helpers of goods carrier will have to show their identity cards and proper documents prior to entering the district. If any goods vehicle is found carrying passengers, the driver will be immediately arrested according to latest orders issued by Kulange.

Among other orders that Kulange has issued are that government staff will not be allowed to leave the district headquarters without prior permission. If anyone does so he/she stands the risk of getting arrested. Also shops will have to put up signboards of ‘no mask, no material’ very prominently.

Since the Odisha government made the wearing of masks mandatory in the state, the Ganjam administration has collected Rs 1.17 lakh fine from those who have violated this rule.

