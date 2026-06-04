Chhatrapur: Ganjam district has brought laurels to Odisha by securing three prestigious honours at National Panchayat Awards-2025 presented by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj at SCOPE Convention Centre in New Delhi Wednesday.

The district received the second prize under Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvottam Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar 2025.

Potalampur Gram Panchayat (GP) was recognised as the country’s Healthy Panchayat under Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar 2025, while Mandar GP under Polasara block secured second place in the Socially Just and Socially Secured Panchayat category.

Ganjam district won prize money of Rs 3 crore, while Mandar and Potalampur GPs received Rs 37.5 lakh and Rs 25 lakh, respectively.

The awards were received by Zilla Parishad Chairperson Anjali Swain, Ganjam Collector V Keerthi Vasan, Chief Development Officer Sameer Kumar Jena, Chhatrapur BDO Sambit Sangramjit Sahoo, Potalampur Sarpanch Niranjan Pradhan, PEO Rojalin Behera and other representatives.

Other Odisha awardees included Pandua GP in Keonjhar district, which was recognised as a Water Sufficient Panchayat, and Hatibandha GP in Sundargarh district, which was adjudged the country’s Clean and Green Panchayat.