Bhubaneswar: A high-level review meeting was held at Lok Seva Bhavan to assess the flood situation in Odisha. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari reviewed the flood situation and held discussions with the collectors of the affected districts.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), and officials from India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Water Resources Department.

The minister said that 10 more gates of the Hirakud Dam have been opened, while plans are underway to open another 12 gates. At present, around 8.65 lakh cusecs of water is flowing through the Mahanadi River. Alerts have also been issued for Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha and Kataka districts in view of the possibility of further rainfall.

To deal with any emergency situation, NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Services personnel have been kept on standby. The minister said district collectors have been instructed to evacuate people from low-lying areas to safer locations and ensure the availability of dry food and drinking water for those affected.