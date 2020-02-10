Bhubaneswar: A day after the Golanthara bus tragedy in Ganjam district which claimed 10 lives and injured 22 others, the Odisha government suspended Monday two junior and two assistant engineers.

In view of Sunday’s mishap, a high level meeting chaired by state Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra was conducted Monday at Lok Seva Bhawan here. The decision to suspend the four engineers was taken during the meeting. While two of the engineers belong to the Berhampur Electrical Division and the other two are from the Rural Development Department.

The preliminary inquiry report submitted by SOUTHCO, which held the Rural Development Department responsible for the mishap, was also discussed in the meeting.

The Odisha government has also directed the various departments to keep a close watch on the 11KV electric wires across the state. Instructions have been given to raise them to a minimum height of 20 feet from the ground.

The state government has also instructed that prior to any road repairing or renovation work, clearance from Electricity Department, Public Works Department (PWD), National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Rural Development (RD) Department, as the case may be, is a must.

Among others, Secretaries of the Energy, Rural Development and Transport departments attended the meeting.

PNN