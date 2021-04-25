Chhatrapur: Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange termed the reports on oxygen scarcity in the district as rumours. He visited the Covid hospital in MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur and took stock of the situation, a report said Saturday.

Despite the chances of severe risk, Collector Kulange took it upon himself and visited the hospital wearing a PPE kit. Accompanied by the doctors, he moved from ward to ward and interacted with the patients about the state of healthcare facilities and on food served to them in the wards.

Among the patients, one was found taking oxygen while another was found sitting on his bed. He even found a Covid infected youth undergoing treatment carrying out his studies while sitting on his bed. Later, he tweeted about his interactions with patients along with photographs in his official twitter handle.

He released a video of his visit to the mediapersons where he was seen inquiring from the patients about their health conditions, whether doctors visit them regularly, availability of food as well as the state of hygiene and sanitation in the hospital. The patients expressed their happiness while ruling out any issues regarding supply of oxygen, Kulange clarified.

The visit of the Collector assumes significance of after the leader of a political party tweeted to the Chief Minister over irregular oxygen supply to the patients. The tweet of the concerned party leader went viral in various social media platforms.

Kulange in a tweet termed the allegations as false and mere rumours which he claimed to have verified by visiting the MKCG Covid hospital. In another tweet, he said the district has a sufficient stock of oxygen and supply chain is being monitored on a real-time basis.

