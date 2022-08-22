Chhatrapur: Contractors have been engaged for projects under Mukhyamantri Karma Tatpara Abhiyan Yojana (MUKTA Yojana) allegedly in urban areas of Ganjam district. As per guidelines, women Self Help Groups (SHGs) were mandated to work under it. After such a blatant violation of guidelines, the Housing and Urban Development department has taken the issue seriously and directed the Collector to keep a close watch on it.

Besides, officials were warned of action if they are caught helping the contractors in the project works. It was alleged that contractors are working in the name of SHGs while BeMC Commissioner, executive officers of municipalities and NACs, engineers and accountants are helping them. Complaints in this regard were received by the department. Commissioner cum Additional Chief Secretary of the Housing and Urban Development department G Mathi Vathanan said this at a review meeting here. He has directed the Collector to monitor the MUKTA projects in urban areas. “If officials are found to have helped the contractors, they will be either removed from jobs or sacked,” he added. It was said that SHGS are paid their remunerations in every two months.

At the review meeting it was stated that contractors are doing all works while Mission Shakti was issued work orders, but muster rolls are not available. Under MUKTA scheme, the chief minister has approved Rs 1,000 crore while Rs 400 crore has been released. It was alleged that BeMC Commissioner, executive officers of the municipalities and NACs are unable to put forth project proposals. The Collector was asked to lay focus on it.

In BeMC, 370 projects under MUKTA have been approved while work of only 68 projects has been completed. Besides, 355 projects were sanctioned for Hinjili municipality and 16 other NACs while only 27 projects were completed. The aim of involving the SHGs in the MUKTA projects is to financially empower women. Under MUKTA, projects like open air gyms, parks, water conservation, walking tracks and vending zones are being set up.