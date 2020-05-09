Chhatrapur: Ganjam collector Vijay Amruta Kulange Saturday urged reporters covering COVID-19 outbreak in the district to take adequate precautions and follow government guidelines to avoid getting infected.

Kulange said news reporters are at times not adhering to norms while covering the outbreak. He claimed to have seen reporters violating social distancing guidelines while covering arrival of Surat and Kerala returnees.

“Non-resident returnees from Surat, Kerala and several other states are coming back in large numbers to Ganjam by different means of transport. Some of the places they are coming back from have been impacted by COVID-19 and are hotspot areas. News reporters need to take precautionary measures for the safety of denizens in the district,” he said.

News reporters should refrain from taking interviews of non-resident returnees and should not visit any quarantine centre either. Besides, they should not visit any COVID-19 hospital, he added.