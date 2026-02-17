Bhubaneswar/Berhampur: Ganjam district has achieved nearly 88 per cent of its paddy procurement target for the current season, officials informed Monday.

Against a total target of 54,46,201 quintals, the district has so far procured 47,98,588 quintals of paddy. Besides, more than Rs 1,055 crore has been transferred directly into the bank accounts of 1,21,816 farmers through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

Officials said the procurement process has moved at a faster pace this year compared to previous seasons. The timely credit of payments has brought relief and satisfaction among farmers, while the large-scale inflow of funds has strengthened the rural economy across the district.

The achievement comes amid systematic planning, continuous monitoring, and coordinated efforts by district, sub-divisional and block-level administrations. Under the supervision of Collector V Keerthi Vasan, officials have conducted regular field visits to mandis and addressed procurement-related grievances on priority.

Issues highlighted in the media were also promptly resolved to ensure smooth operations. The district administration maintained close coordination with PACS and allied agencies to streamline mandi management and simplify farmer registration procedures.

The Collector expressed confidence that the remaining target would be achieved shortly and reiterated the administration’s commitment to ensuring that every eligible farmer benefits from the procurement drive. Block-wise data indicated that Digapahandi has recorded the highest procurement at 95.06 per cent of its target, followed closely by Patrapur at 94.93 per cent.

Dharakote (92.81%), Buguda (92.00%), and Sheragada (91.99%) also reported strong performances. Several other blocks, including Kukudakhandi, Bellaguntha, Surada, Chikiti and Sanakhemundi, have crossed the 90 per cent mark.