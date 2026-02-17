Patnagarh: Seven students of Baneimunda Government Ashram High School under Patnagarh block in Bolangir district allegedly fled their hostel Saturday night after being assaulted and threatened by a teacher, with one student sustaining serious injuries in the incident.

The incident has led to widespread outrage in the district. As per the allegations, the students ran away fearing further physical assault after the teacher reportedly beat them with a bamboo stick. One of the students suffered severe swelling in his leg and is said to be unable to walk.

The incident came to light after a guardian spotted the boys and brought them back to the hostel. Family members have since levelled serious allegations against the teacher, claiming that he beat the students mercilessly. The students were reportedly playing outside the hostel premises Friday after school hours.

The teacher allegedly summoned the seven students, verbally abused them for playing outside and assaulted them with a bamboo stick. He also allegedly warned them that they would be beaten again in the classroom Saturday.

Fearing further assault, the students reportedly jumped over the boundary wall of the hostel Friday night and fled. They spent the night on the veranda of a shop in Barapadar village and boarded a private bus the following morning to Bolangir bus stand.

While heading towards the railway station, they were spotted by the guardian of one of the students, who questioned them and learned about the alleged abuse. The students were later brought back to the hostel by an auto-rickshaw. After returning, the students were said to be traumatised and remained indoors. Subsequently, one of them developed severe swelling in his leg and was unable to walk. His mother reached the hostel Sunday and took him to Bolangir for treatment.

The student is currently undergoing treatment at home on medical advice. She told local media that hostel authorities would be held accountable if her son’s condition worsens, urging the district administration to intervene. The ashram school, run by the Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste Development (SSD) department, provides education from Class I to X.

Guardians have alleged that despite several irregularities in the hostel, instead of addressing the issues, teachers have been subjecting students to harassment and physical abuse. The injured student’s uncle, Babulal Dharua, has demanded stringent action against the teacher responsible for the alleged assault. When contacted, Headmistress Gyana Manjari Shika, who is in charge of the hostel, acknowledged the incident.

She said corporal punishment was unacceptable and assured that action would be taken against the concerned teacher. There is a growing demand among locals for senior departmental officials to intervene and take appropriate measures in the matter. District Welfare Officer Pratap Chandra Mohanty confirmed that a team will be formed to conduct a detailed probe.

He assured that disciplinary action would be taken against the teacher found responsible. Meanwhile, credible sources suggest that hostel authorities attempted to suppress the incident by intimidating the affected students into silence. The District Tribal Welfare Association, led by joint secretary Giriraj Bhoi, visited the hostel and warned that if no action is taken, they would stage a protest at the hostel gate. During the inspection, association members interacted directly with the students, who confirmed the allegations of inhumane treatment. The association has demanded exemplary punishment for the teacher, cautioning that failure to act would lead to a wider agitation.