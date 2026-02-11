Bhubaneswar: Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Minister Mukesh Mahaling launched the Mass Drug Administration (MDA) programme in five districts Tuesday, aimed at accelerating the elimination of lymphatic filariasis (LF), a chronic mosquito-borne disease that can cause long-term disability if left untreated.

The 10-day campaign, scheduled to conclude February 19, will cover an estimated 7.4 lakh population across seven endemic blocks and urban areas in five districts—Bolangir, Bargarh, Ganjam, Dhenkanal and Jajpur. In order to ensure effective implementation, 2,200 drug administrators have been deployed for supervised drug consumption, supported by 210 supervisors to monitor field activities, according to the H&FW department.

The national-level launch of the programme was also conducted in hybrid mode by Union H&FW Minister JP Nadda. The event was also attended by Mahaling, along with senior officials, the department’s Commissioner-cum-Secretary, and NHM Odisha Mission Director among others in the City. Over the past few years, Odisha has made remarkable progress in its fight against LF.

The number of Implementation Units (IUs) under MDA has seen a sharp decline—from 349 blocks and urban areas in 2023 to 162 in 2025. During February 2025 round, MDA was conducted in 47 units, which has now reduced further to just seven units in February 2026. In 2025–26, the state successfully cleared 25 Evaluation Units (EUs) and 113 IUs under the Transmission Assessment Survey (TAS), achieving an impressive 96 per cent success rate. Nine districts—Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Kendrapara, Nabarangapur, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Deogarh and Boudh—have cleared TAS-3, while Khurda, Nayagarh, Nuapada and Kandhamal have cleared TAS-1.

Notably, Kandhamal cleared TAS-1 with just five rounds of MDA, a performance described as exemplary by health authorities. In recognition of its sustained efforts, Odisha’s MDA programme was selected as a best practice by the Central government in 2025. The state government reiterated its commitment to eliminating LF as part of its broader vision of ‘Viksit Odisha’, which prioritises improved health outcomes, strengthened public health systems, and active community participation. With intensified efforts now underway, the government is optimistic about achieving the national goal of eliminating LF and phasing out the MDA programme by 2027.