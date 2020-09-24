Ganjam: Continuing its fight against coronavirus, the Ganjam district administration is observing COVID-19 awareness week from Thursday. The programme will continue till October 1.

Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange informed that various activities will be taken up during this week to develop awareness among the people regarding the disease. Health workers will visit residences in a very systematic manner to trace symptomatic patients. Extensive COVID-19 testing will also be carried out during the week in the district, informed Kulange.

The collector informed that the awareness programmes will be observed in all urban local bodies and blocks across the district.

During the COVID-19 week, awareness rallies will be organised maintaining strict social distancing norms. A drive will be launched to identify plasma donors also. During the COVID-19 week ‘Sachetana Rathas’ will go around the district. Programmes like ‘panchasutra’ enforcement, mass sanitation and mask distributions will be organised during the week.

At the same time, the week will also see online a series of lectures organised by the Ganjam Knowledge Hub. Webinars will also be conducted on health and nutrition. Online competitions for school children will also be organised so that they are aware about the precautions that need to be taken to fight COVID-19.

The district reported 90 fresh COVID-19 cases Thursday, taking the total tally to 19,871. Among the infected persons19,309 patients have so far recovered from the disease. Currently there are 336 patients are undergoing treatment. The pandemic has so far claimed 218 lives in the district.

PNN