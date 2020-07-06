Purusottampur: Two doctors and a pharmacist working at Purusottampur community health centre (CHC) here tested positive Monday for COVID-19. With the new cases, the total number of infected staff of the CHC has gone up to four. A doctor had tested positive for the deadly disease Thursday, last.

The infected doctors and pharmacist have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals. Meanwhile, people have stopped visiting the CHC for fear of contracting the virus, it was learnt.

More and more people in Ganjam district are being infected by coronavirus. The district has reported 166 COVID-19 positive cases in last 24 hours. The total number of cases so far reported from the district is 2,348. Of them 1,318 has recovered while 1,008 are still undergoing treatment at different COVID-19 hospitals. The virus has so far claimed 21 lives in the district and one patient died due to reasons other than coronavirus.

PNN