Chhatrapur: On the occasion of ‘World Organ Donation Day’, donor P Priyankarani Patra belonging to Digapahandi town in Ganjam district was posthumously given Suraj Samman 2020 Thursday afternoon. The function was conducted at the conference hall of the District Collectorate.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik awarded the prestigious honour to Priyankarani’s kins, through video conferencing. Also as part of the award family members of Priyankarani were handed an amount of Rs 5,00,000. The award was handed over to her husband V Sameer Kumar Raju by Odisha Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patro. “Humanitarian values are still alive these days, in human beings, the chief minister said in his video message.

Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, Additional Collector Amiya Kumar Sahoo, district emergency officer (DEO) Dibya Lochan Mahanta, district information and public relation officer Rabi Narayan Behera and other dignitaries took part in the ceremony which was presided over by 5T Secretary VK Pandian

Priyankarani was critically injured along with other family members in a road accident January 26 this year. Later, she succumbed to injuries and her family members then expressed their willingness to donate her organs.

Priyankarani’s kidneys were transplanted into the body of two critical patients at Apollo Hospital, Bhubaneswar and SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The ‘World Organ Donation Day’ is observed August 13 every year. The basic aim is to motivate human beings to pledge for donating their organs after death as well. The day is observed to spread awareness about the significance of organ donation.

PNN