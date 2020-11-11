Berhampur: In a major crackdown, police seized 6.501kg of gold ornaments including cash of Rs 4.44 lakh Wednesday, which were stolen a few days back from the house of a local businessman of Purusottampur area in Ganjam district.

Police also arrested 15 persons in this connection, informed Deputy Inspector General of Police (Southern Range) Satyabrata Bhoi.

According to Bhoi, acting on a FIR lodged October 13 by 52-year-old Surendra Nayak of Changudiapadar under Purusottampur police limits alleging that some miscreants had barged into his house the previous night, local police had launched a detailed probe.

The burglars had broken open the door of the terrace and taken away gold ornaments worth over Rs 1,00,00,000, two mobile phones, DVR of CCTV and a voltage stabilizer including incriminating instruments from their possession, the police source added.

It was found during investigation that Nayak’s neighbour Kalia alias Ghanashyam Behera was the mastermind of the crime. The accused had collected information regarding the gold ornaments as well as how to enter into the house of Nayak.

The complainant’s servant named Amit Behera of Naitala Sahi of Purusottampur had provided information to the prime accused. Kalia along with his accomplices chalked out a plan and accordingly committed the burglary of a huge cache of gold ornaments.

PNN