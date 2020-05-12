Chhatrapur: Migrant workers of Garhwa district in Jharkhand these days are all praise for Ganjam SP Brijesh Kumar Rai. Sources said that the senior police official had extended a helping hand to these workers recently during the lockdown to facilitate their return home.

According to information available, 11 migrant workers belonging to Jharkhand had been working in Andhra Pradesh. The lockdown enforced to prevent the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 had rendered them jobless. When they ran out of money, they decided to return home on foot.

When the 11 were walking along the national highway which passes through Ganjam, they were spotted by Rai. Once he got to know that the workers were returning to Jharkhand, Rai provided them with all possible help.

First, he provided food and nourishment to the workers. Then he instructed the Rambha police station officials to facilitate the return of the migrant workers to Jharkhand.

The migrant workers did not forget the helping hand they got from Ganjam SP. They sent a thank you note to Odisha Police and expressed special gratitude towards Rai.