Berhampur: The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Odisha’s Ganjam district Saturday rose to three with one more person succumbing during treatment at a hospital in Berhampur, police said.

The deceased identified as Lakshman Behera was under treatment at the ICU of the MKCG Medical College Hospital here. He was among the 15 people admitted to the medical facility after consuming spurious liquor.

Earlier, Juru Behera and Loknath Behera had died in the incident. Hospital sources said four more people are still under treatment.

Around 20 people from several villages in Chikiti fell ill after consuming spurious liquor sold near Moundpur August 19.

Meanwhile, the police and excise department have arrested a total 10 people in connection with the hooch tragedy.

The state government has ordered a probe by the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) into the incident.

