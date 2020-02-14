Ganjam: Her friends are now studying round the clock with Matriculation Class X examinations a few days away. However, for D Lily Reddy, daughter of D Bhaskar Reddy of Huma under Ganjam block the problem is of a different proportion altogether. She is yet to receive her admit card.

Lily’s problem came to the fore Friday when her father met Collector Vijaya Amruta Kulange and handed him a written complaint against the school authorities.

Reddy said all the students except his daughter have already received their admit cards.

“My daughter is going through acute mental trauma. She cannot forego her studies, but the issue of the admit card is really bothering her. She is not being able to study properly at all,” said Reddy.

“If she is not allowed to sit for the examinations, she will lose a year. And even if she manages to appear this time, I am apprehensive regarding her show. Her studies have severely been affected for the last couple of weeks,” added Reddy.

Reddy blamed the school authorities for his daughter’s current predicament. “On the day she filled up the form for the admit card, my daughter had handed the registration fee to science teacher Sunil Behera. It is because of him, my daughter is in the present situation,” Reddy lamented. “I will certainly hold the school authorities responsible for this goof-up,” Reddy added.

