Purusottampur: A female teacher and an employee of energy department of Purusottampur NAC area in Ganjam district have tested positive for COVID-19, Ganjam district Administration informed Tuesday.

With the new cases, the total number of infected people in the NAC has gone up to 11.

The fresh two positive cases were detected during contact tracing of the earlier cases. The health department had sent swab samples of the duo for testing before two days and the report that came out Monday night was said to be positive.

The family members of the duo have been asked to remain in home quarantine. A sanitisation drive by the fire services department is on.

It may be mentioned here that two doctors and a pharmacist working at Purusottampur community health centre (CHC) here tested positive Monday for COVID-19. Earlier, another doctor had tested positive for the deadly disease last Thursday.

More and more people in Ganjam district are being infected by coronavirus. The district has reported 273 COVID-19 positive cases in last 24 hours. The total number of cases so far reported from the district is 2,621. Of them, 1,391 has recovered while 1,205 are still undergoing treatment at different COVID-19 hospitals. The virus has so far claimed 24 lives in the district and one patient died due to reasons other than coronavirus.

