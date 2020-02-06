Chhatrapur: Members of the Paika community at Gangapur village under this block in Ganjam district have managed to keep their traditional martial art form alive through ‘Paika Akhada’ over last 150 years, a report said.

The Paika Akhada or a school of the martial art form was registered as Maa Sitala Thakurani Bira Paika Akhada which is affiliated to Chhatrapur block Kala Sangha.

This akhada has managed to survive all odds despite the onslaught of modernity. Youths of the community undergo strenuous exercise daily and learn the tricks of the martial art which is basically a set of self-defence skills having its origin in Khurda district.

The martial art form practised in the village had slowed down after people stopped taking interest in it. However, some youths and elderly people joined hands to revive it. The martial art form is continuing in the village uninterruptedly over 20 years now.

Their commitment, dedication and love for the sport have kept the art form alive in the village when others have shunned them. People spend from their pockets and are training youths in learning self-defence skills.

The youths trained in this akhada have won many awards in and outside the state. However, what is ailing them is lack of sponsorship either from the state government or the Centre. A committee has been formed to manage the day to day affairs of the paika akhada in which Gobind Nahak is the president, Sripati Khuntia, secretary, Rajendra Pradhan, treasurer, Narsingh Khuntia, vice-president, Sambharia Nahak, manager and Arjun Pradhan is the advisor.

In the pre-independence era, these akahdas served as the training grounds for peasant militias to fight against the British. However, with the passage of time, the handful of paika akhadas that still exist today are used for practising the traditional physical exercises in addition to paika dance, performance art with participants carrying sticks and weapons and dancing to the beats of drums.

It incorporates acrobatic manoeuvres and use of swords, patta (guantlet-sword), sticks, and other weapons.

When contacted, president Gobind Nahak said the paika akhada is facing severe fund crunch. The state government and the Centre should provide funds otherwise the traditional art form will become a thing of the past. He admitted that some of the artistes receive pension while others had to struggle without any money.