Ganjam: Ten-year-old Jagannath, son of Prabhakar Pradhan of a village in this district, has been nicknamed ‘human snake’ as he sheds off his skin every month. A rare genetic skin condition is blamed for this disease.

The outer layer of the skin develops cracks resembling a snake’s slough. There is acute pain too for a patient with this type of skin. To get relief from pain, Jagannath takes bath every hour and keeps his body moisturised with creams.

The disease Jagannath is suffering from is yet to be diagnosed. This has led to a pathetic situation for the family leaving them in distress. Prabhakar, who works as a farmhand said his son is suffering from the disease since childhood.

“It pains me immensely that despite being his father I am not able to get him cured. And at the same time we cannot see him writhing in pain. However, then there is the question of finances also. I do not know from where I will arrange money for Jagannath’s proper treatment,” lamented Prabhakar.

There are divided opinions regarding Jagannath’s disease. Some doctors have opined it can be cured while others have opined it to be ‘incurable’.

