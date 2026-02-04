Bhubaneswar: A high-level all secretaries meet was organised Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Anu Garg to review the implementation of State Budget 2025–26, revenue collection and key governance reforms at Kharavela Bhawan.

The meeting reviewed the expenditure and revenue collection status as of January 31, 2026, in accordance with the approved State Budget for the current financial year.

Sector-wise expenditure trends were assessed, with officials reporting a higher spending rate compared to the corresponding period last year in sectors such as agriculture, fisheries and animal husbandry, cooperatives, housing and urban development, power, and social sectors.

With only two months remaining in the financial year, the Chief Secretary directed all departments to expedite the execution of ongoing projects to boost expenditure and ensure the achievement of revenue collection targets set for 2025–26.

The meeting also underlined the importance of focusing on emerging or ‘sunrise sectors’, including industry, sports, science and technology, handlooms and textiles, tourism, electronics and information technology, MSMEs, skill development and technical education.

These sectors were identified as key drivers of future economic growth for the state.

A detailed review was conducted on the implementation of the 15 action plans announced by the CM.

Departments were instructed to submit comprehensive reports in the coming months on measures taken against corrupt, inefficient and non-transparent officers.

To strengthen efficiency and accountability in governance, regular reviews of training programmes under the Mission Karmayogi i-GOT platform were also directed.

The Chief Secretary further stressed the need to ensure effective use of the Odia language in government offices and to update departmental websites that are yet to be made available in Odia.

In the context of the recently presented Union Budget, Garg advised secretaries to bring innovation into schemes and programmes while preparing the upcoming state Budget, ensuring it is people-centric and aligned with the ‘Odisha Vision’ to achieve the goal of a developed Odisha.

Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Deoranjan Kumar Singh highlighted key issues related to revenue mobilisation and emphasised the importance of field visits by secretaries to strengthen implementation at the grassroots level.

Senior officials, including additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, commissioners and secretaries of various departments, attended the meeting and participated in the deliberations.