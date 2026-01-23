Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Anu Garg Thursday chaired the board meeting of Odisha’s power distribution companies—TPCODL, TPNODL, TPSODL, and TPWODL—to review their performance for the period ending December 31, 2025, and set strategic priorities for the coming months. The Chief Secretary reaffirmed Odisha’s commitment to strengthening power distribution infrastructure and improving consumer experience.

Emphasis was placed on sustained capital investment for network modernisation, reliability enhancement, and technology-driven initiatives to build a resilient, future-ready distribution system. She also reviewed progress on government-funded projects aligned with national and state priorities on energy access, sustainability, and efficiency, stressing timely execution. The board meeting further assessed advancements in the smart metering programme, highlighting its role in transparent billing, better energy accounting, and enhanced consumer engagement.

Special focus was given to the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and the Utility-Led Aggregation (ULA) model, recognised as key initiatives to boost rooftop solar adoption, empower consumers, and advance Odisha’s clean energy transition. Discussions on operational performance focused on enhancing reliability through network strengthening, automation, preventive maintenance, and better outage management, aiming to improve key metrics such as SAIDI, SAIFI, and AT&C losses.

Reinforcing a strong safety culture, Garg emphasised the use of the Surakhya Kavach App for real-time safety monitoring, emergency response, and coordinated supervision of field staff during outages, accidents, and disaster-related restorations. She reiterated that achieving zero fatalities and zero blackouts remains non-negotiable. A consumer-first approach was emphasised, urging stronger customer care, expanded digital service channels, and faster, more responsive service delivery.