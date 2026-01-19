Cuttack: A gas pipeline burst in the CDA area of Cuttack city during construction work Monday, causing panic among the people, police said.

Emergency teams were rushed to the spot for immediate repairs, a senior officer said.

The incident took place at Sector 9 of the CDA area, where many former judges and senior advocates of the Orissa High Court reside.

An earthmover struck an underground pipeline of Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) during excavation work, causing it to burst. Panic spread among the people as LPG started leaking.

Cuttack Additional Commissioner of Police Ananya Awasthi, who has reached the spot, said that the area has been cordoned off as a preventive measure to prevent any untoward incident.

Fire services personnel also reached the spot and were coordinating with the gas company’s technical team to repair the pipeline.

GAIL has assured the residents that the LPG supply would resume once the damaged section was repaired.