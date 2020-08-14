Basta: A major accident was averted when a gas tanker caught fire at Mathani on National Highway-60 under Basta police limits in Balasore district Friday.

Due to timely intervention of fire brigade, both the driver and the tanker were saved.

Sources said that the tanker bearing a Nagaland registered number (NL01 K6204) was on its way from Haldia to Dhenkanal. As it was approaching Mathani on NH-60, the tanker’s engine caught fire due to reasons yet to be ascertained.

On being informed, Basta inspector-in-charge (IIC) Manas Kumar Deo and a fire engine from Basta fire station reached the spot. Since fire caught the gas tanker, fire fighters without losing even a moment swung into action and doused the fire.

During the operation, in order to avoid any kind of mishap, both sides of the NH-60 were sealed off, resulting in vehicles tailing back to at least one kilometre on both directions.

Meanwhile, the tanker has been separated from the engine and a probe is underway to find out the cause of the fire.

PNN