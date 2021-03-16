Mumbai: Actor Gauahar Khan’s team has defended her on the complaint lodged by BMC. They issued a statement Tuesday and said that she had tested negative for COVID-19. It should be stated here that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had registered an FIR against Gauahar for flouting COVID-19 protocols. It said that in spite of testing positive for COVID-19, the actor had continued to roam around freely and had even been shooting.

After registering the FIR, the BMC had tweeted Monday: “No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID-19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus. #NaToCorona.”

No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus.#NaToCorona pic.twitter.com/Qp9J21OLcS — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 15, 2021

However, Gauahar’s team released a statement Tuesday. “Urging everyone to stop speculating. For everyone sending their best wishes and concern for Gauahar Khan, here’s the latest report. She’s tested negative in multiple reports. She’s a law-abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC. This is to appeal for all the speculation to be put to an end. Gauahar Khan is cooperating with everything that BMC requires,” the statement said.

“Requesting media houses not to indulge in speculation and respect Gauahar’s emotionally lowest low time as she just lost her father 10 days ago and she’s going through everything that is expected from her by the BMC. So with folded hands, we want Gauahar’s time to herself, respectfully and let her heart heal in this mourning time,” the stamen further said.