Islamabad: Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had frequently advised former premier Imran Khan that the Prime Minister’s House is unsafe for important conversations, revealed PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry.

Talking to a private news channel, Chaudhry claimed the army chief had repeatedly suggested to Khan to debug the Prime Minister’s House by using latest technology, as according to General Bajwa, “it was not safe to talk”, Geo News reported.

“The army chief told Khan that the points that we discuss here are recorded and leaked later on,” Chaudhry said.

“General Bajwa had said Nawaz Sharif stepped out of Prime Minister’s House when he wanted to talk to him about some vital issue.”

The army has secured the rooms of their headquarters with state-of-the-art technology in the era of General (retd.) Ashfaq Parvez Kayani, Geo News quoted Chaudhry as saying.

He added that it was unacceptable for the Prime Minister’s House to be hacked, regardless of who is premier whether Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif or Imran Khan.

The PTI leader added that he doesn’t support the Prime Minister’s telephones being tapped and reiterated his party’s demand that the government institute an investigation into the cypher.

He questioned why the government and the Supreme Court were reluctant to hold an inquiry over the cypher.

On September 28, a sound bite of Imran Khan allegedly telling his then-principal secretary Azam Khan to “play” with the US cypher has come to the fore.