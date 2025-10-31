By Yasobant Das

The scourge of atrocities against women continues to plague societies worldwide, leaving deep scars that transcend generations. Two authors, Mumtaz and Madhu, have poignantly captured the essence of this shameful phenomenon in their works. Mumtaz, focusing on mass abuse of women in Rwanda, Myanmar, and other ethnic conflict zones, sheds light on the trauma inflicted upon women of all ages, with effects that resonate across generations. Her writing is a searing indictment of the world’s apathy towards this issue.

The specifics of these atrocities are bone-chilling, and it’s disheartening that despite the attention given to this topic, little has been done to obviate the issue. The international community’s response has been inadequate, with GDP, economic growth, and sanctions dominating the agenda while women’s rights are relegated to the sidelines. The destruction of mothers, who are the nurturing force behind civilization, has far-reaching consequences that can destroy the very fabric of society. Madhu’s work, focused on India, provides a grim reminder that this problem is not confined to conflict zones.

The Indian scenario is particularly disturbing, with atrocities against women making headlines daily. The media’s sensationalism and TRP-driven debates often do more harm than good, creating a spectacle that further traumatises the victims. Panel discussions, while well-intentioned, often lose sight of the larger issue, getting mired in rhetoric rather than meaningful action. The Indian legal system, despite its best efforts, has struggled to address these issues effectively.

The POC SO Act, intended to protect children from sexual offences, has been criticised for its implementation, with many cases highlighting the system’s inadequacies. The delay in investigation, abuse by investigative agencies, and the burdened courts have all contributed to the perpetuation of this problem.

A recent example that highlights the system’s flaws is the Bharatpur Police Station case, where an Army officer and his companion were subjected to police abuse. A commission was set up to investigate, but the report remains shrouded in secrecy, and the investigation has been dragging on for over a year. This case exemplifies the need for high honesty and integrity in law enforcement. The issue of atrocities against women is deeply rooted in human psychology and societal norms. Education, particularly sex education, is crucial in shaping young minds and fostering a culture of respect. Policemen need to be trained to be human-sensitive, rather than being seen as foes to the law-abiding and friends to the accused. Each individual has the capacity for both good and evil; it’s the rationalization that sets us apart from those who commit atrocities. A thorough overhaul of our mindset is necessary to address this issue.

We must learn from our mistakes and work towards creating a society that respects and values women. In conclusion, the issue of atrocities on women is a reflection of societal malaise, requiring a multifaceted approach to address. Education, legal reform, and a shift in societal norms are essential steps towards creating a more just and equitable society. As we reflect on this issue, let us strive to create a world where women can live without fear, and their dignity is respected. The time for change is now.

The writer is a senior advocate.