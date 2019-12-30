New Delhi: Army chief General Bipin Rawat was named India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), a day before he will retire from service having finished his full term. The post of the CDS has been formed only a few days ago. The CDS will function as a single-point adivisor to the government on matters related to the military and will focus on better synergy between the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy.

It should be stated here that Rawat was the frontrunner for the post. His criticism of the anti-CAA activists a few days back had proved that he was toeing the government line. Once Rawat retires as Army chief his position will be taken over by Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane, currently the Vice-Chief. General Rawat was appointed the Chief of Army Staff, December 31, 2016.

The announcement of the name of India’s Chief of Defence Staff was made months after PM Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, promised that his government would establish the top military post.

Agencies