There’s nothing more frustrating than pulling out a glass that’s been washed, only to find it looking cloudy instead of crystal clear. That white, hazy film isn’t always a sign of poor cleaning. In many cases, it’s caused by hard water, mineral deposits, or repeated dishwasher use.

The good news? If the cloudiness is due to mineral buildup and not permanent damage, a simple kitchen ingredient can restore your glassware’s shine.

Why do glasses turn cloudy?

The most common culprit is hard water. Minerals such as calcium and magnesium gradually build up on the surface of the glass, leaving behind a dull, whitish layer.

Another cause is etching, permanent damage caused by repeated exposure to high dishwasher temperatures and harsh detergents. Unfortunately, once a glass is etched, its original shine cannot be restored.

White vinegar trick

If mineral deposits are causing the cloudiness, white vinegar can help.

Fill a bowl or container with enough white vinegar to fully submerge the glasses.

Soak them for about five minutes.

For stubborn stains, use slightly warm vinegar to help dissolve the mineral deposits more effectively.

Rinse and polish

After soaking, rinse the glasses thoroughly with clean water.

If faint stains remain, apply a small amount of baking soda to your fingertip or make a gentle paste using a few drops of water. Rub the affected area lightly, as excessive scrubbing may scratch the glass.

Dry right way

Instead of leaving glasses to air-dry, wipe them immediately with a microfiber or lint-free cloth. This helps prevent fresh water spots and keeps the glass looking clear and shiny.

Prevent future cloudiness

If your home has hard water, a few simple habits can help protect your glassware:

Wash expensive or delicate glasses by hand whenever possible.

If using a dishwasher, avoid adding excess detergent.

Don’t overload the dishwasher so water and detergent can reach every glass.

Remove glasses promptly after the wash cycle and dry them by hand to prevent water stains.

With just a little white vinegar and proper care, your cloudy glasses can regain much of their sparkle, without spending money on replacements.