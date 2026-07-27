Very popular street food soya chaap is making headlines, not for its taste, but for the way it is allegedly being made. A video circulating on social media, purportedly showing the inside of a soya chaap manufacturing unit, has sparked widespread concern over food safety and hygiene. The clip appears to show workers preparing soya chaap in unsanitary conditions, prompting many users to question the quality of the popular vegetarian dish.

Here’s the viral soya chap video:

हम सबको सोया चाप बहुत पसंद होता है.. इसे भुन कर रोस्ट कर या सब्जी बना कर खाते है.. पर ये बनता कैसे है.. और कितनी सफाई से बनता है खुद देखिये सब.. pic.twitter.com/uKXpNSVoK6 — 😊 NiTu 😊 (@NituTiw81600052) July 26, 2026

The video captures the manufacturing process, with several men seen jumping, lying, and playing shirtless on the kneaded dough, as if it were a swimming pool, raising serious hygiene concerns.

It also appears to show finished products being stored in unhygienic surroundings, further fuelling concerns over whether basic cleanliness standards are being followed during the manufacturing process.

Soya chaap, a popular meat alternative served at restaurants, dhabas, and street food stalls across India, is widely consumed by vegetarians for its meat-like texture and high protein content.

The video has gained significant traction on social media.

However, Orissa POST has not independently verified the authenticity of the footage or the location of the alleged manufacturing unit. It also remains unclear whether any authorities have taken action against the facility shown in the video.

Food safety experts advise consumers to buy packaged products from trusted brands and choose eateries that follow proper hygiene standards. They also recommend reporting suspected food safety violations to local authorities to help safeguard public health.