Nayagarh: Nayagarh is for ‘Chhenapoda’ as Cuttack is for ‘Dahibara Aludam’. Hundreds of families in the district are into ‘Chhenapoda’ business for decades. The famous Odisha delicacy ‘Chhenapoda’, a desert made of baked cottage cheese, has transformed the lives of people here and made them self-reliant.

The ‘Chhenapoda Diwas’ that was celebrated April 11 is actually a tribute to its creator Sudarshan Sahu.

Born April 11, 1931 at Satapatana village under Daspalla block in Nayagarh district, Sudarshan moved out of his village and set up a sweet stall in the heart of Nayagarh in 1947. Along with his father Bidyadhar Sahu, Sudarshan came up with the recipe of this great Odia delicacy. It then gained popularity and became a symbol of Odia culture and identity.

However, even after 91 years of its invention, the sweet and succulent Chhenapoda, which tickles the taste bud of every Odia, has failed to get a GI (Geographical Indication) tag. Locals rued that no efforts were made by the administration in this regard.

When contacted, Nayagarh Collector Poma Tudu said, “A team from Chennai was supposed to visit Nayagarh for necessary process, but they could not come due to the pandemic. However, efforts are on and the administration is taking necessary steps to obtain GI tag for the sweetmeat as soon as possible.”

On the other hand, there have been allegations that the quality of ‘Chhenapoda’ is deteriorating by the day.

“Odisha’s quintessential Chhenapoda is loved by all. People love to carry it during journeys. However, due to poor quality, packaging and hygiene, the true taste of the sweet dish is often compromised,” a local said.

On the other hand, there has been a drastic decline in the number of cattle in the district. So, there is also a decline in milk supply, and thus dwindling production of ‘Chhenapoda’. People tend to use artificial things instead of milk for making ‘Chhenapoda’.

“It will be safe to say that Chhenapoda will continue to be savoured with utmost delight as long as sweet teeth are there. There is just one thing left to be done and it is the GI tag. Getting due recognition for ‘Chhenapoda’ will be a fitting tribute to Sudarshan Sahu,” said a local.

IANS