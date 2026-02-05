New Delhi: Union minister Giriraj Singh has alleged that the Opposition members had a plan to attack the members of the treasury benches in the Lok Sabha Wednesday.

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday witnessed dramatic scenes as women MPs from the Opposition parties marched towards the treasury benches holding banners ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled reply to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address.

The prime minister was not present in the House, and BJP member P P Chaudhary was making his remarks when the Opposition members trooped into the Well of the House and made their way to the treasury benches protesting against the trade deal with the US and former Army chief M M Naravane’s unpublished book.

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex on Thursday, Singh said, As soon as it struck 5 o’clock, they came in. For the first time, it was seen that members of the Opposition were standing in front of the treasury benches. So that was indeed the method to attack, nothing else.

They kept it (plan) ready in advance, the senior BJP leader said, as he slammed the Opposition, accusing it of holding the Lok Sabha hostage for four days.