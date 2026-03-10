New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of behaving like an urban naxal and likening him to the last Mughal emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar.

Speaking to reporters inside the Parliament complex, he alleged that Gandhi has been avoiding debate and voting in the House, and referred to discussions related to the West Asia conflict and the recent no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

I do not understand. I have not seen such a LoP. He has no vision and behaves like an urban naxal. As the LoP, you inform the House that you want a debate on certain issues and seek a vote on them. Why are you running away from them Singh posed.

He claimed that as the Leader of the Opposition, Gandhi should inform the Lok Sabha if he wants a discussion or a vote on an issue instead of staying away from the proceedings.

He is the same for Congress as the last Mughal emperor was for the Mughal dynasty – a clueless last prince of a fake Gandhi family, the BJP leader said.

The remarks come amid sharp exchanges between the ruling BJP and the opposition over Parliament’s functioning, with the former accusing the latter of trying to hold the House to ransom.

The Lok Sabha Monday could not take up a notice seeking to move a resolution to remove Speaker Birla from office due to repeated disruptions as opposition members demanded a debate on the West Asia situation.