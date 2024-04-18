Berhampur: A girl who tried to die by suicide by jumping before a moving train succumbed to her injuries at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital here, late Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as Jenna Litikika of Krushna-chandrapur locality near Tekkali in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. She was a student of Plus II and was pursuing her education while staying at her uncle’s house in Khajuria locality under Gosaninuagaon police limits here.

Officials said that she had jumped before the train wanting to end her life Tuesday morning. Instead, she suffered serious injuries after being hit by the train. She was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries. The uncle of the deceased, Santosh Kumar Swain identified her in the presence of officials of the Government Railway Police (GRP) after which the body was sent for post-mortem. Police have lodged a case of unnatural death and have initiated a probe. Police said that initial investigations have revealed that the girl was under severe stress.