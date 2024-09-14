Rourkela: A girl in her early 20s died under suspicious conditions while being treated for severe burn injuries at a hospital here. However, the deceased girl’s family members have alleged that she was burnt alive by her boyfriend. Police have detained the youth in this case and the inquest is going on.

According to information, the deceased girl from Jharabahal village, and her boyfriend Ajaya Kumar Shah had booked a room at Maharaja Hotel on Station Road here Septembler 12 and stayed there all through the day. It was in the evening that the hotel staff found out that smoke was coming out of the room. They soon broke open the door to find the girl burning. They wrapped her with a blanket and rushed her to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH).

Doctors at RGH soon referred her to Ispat General Hospital (IGH), which has an ultra-modern burn unit. However, the girl succumbed to her burn injuries at around 3.30am Friday. The deceased girl’s family members have brought a murder allegation against her boyfriend Ajay, who is a resident of Banposh. The deceased’s father, a police constable who retired from service only a couple of months back, filed an FIR Friday morning against Ajay accusing him of his daughter’s murder. Informed, police and a scientific team visited the spot in Hotel Maharaja here and took samples from the spot. Meanwhile, police have detained Ajay based on the allegation of the girl’s father and started an investigation into the case. Speaking about the case, SDPO (Zone 1) Nirmal Chandra Mohapatra informed that the duo was in a romantic relationship according to the family. “They booked a hotel room Thursday and stayed there. After receiving the complaint, we have detained the boy,” said Mohapatra.

RAJESHMOHANTY, OP