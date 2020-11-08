Jajpur: In a tragic road mishap Sunday, a girl was killed and her sister severely injured after their scooter hit a truck from behind near Rathia Chhack on national highway (NH-160) in Jajpur.

The sister duo was on its way to tuition classes when they met with the accident under Dharmasala police limits in the district.

According to police sources, the deceased was identified as 15-year-old Sweta Behera, a Class X student. She happened to be the daughter of Santosh Kumar Behera of Neulapur village. The injured was Sweta’s elder sister Sangita (18).

On being informed, Dharmasala police reached the spot and recovered Sweta’s body. Police immediately sent Sangita to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Details are still awaited.

PNN